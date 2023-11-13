Victor Osimhen is currently out of action with an injury which has forced the 24-year-old to miss Napoli’s last four matches, before that he had scored in three straight to have 6 goals in 8 matches in Serie A this season.

Despite the saga that was a controversial post on social media, Victor Osimhen is looking ahead to more goals and more moments with Napoli, after helping the club win the Serie A title last season. Their third league title in club history.

Now speaking with Sky Sports, Victor Osimhen opened up in regard to his future at Napoli and the near $150 million offer a Saudi club sent Napoli’s way which he turned down.

Victor Osimhen on Saudi Pro League offer

Victor Osimhen stated, “I have to be honest, I never thought of it at first… When the Saudi Arabia offer came, it was tempting, a bit huge to refuse. I had about three meetings with the club and society. I spoke to the manager, and he shared his plans, which I keyed into, and then I made up my mind to stick with the team.”

Osimhen has been with Napoli since 2020 and has 65 goals in 111 appearances for the club. Osimhen has interest from teams in Spain and the Premier League, but he has a contract with the club until June of 2025.

Future at Napoli

“It didn’t happen overnight. We already spoke about my future at the end of last season, but you never know what the future holds, and we’ll see,” Osimhen stated.

With one more season on his contract after this year, Osimhen will be one of the hottest transfer targets come the summer, unless he resigns with Napoli.