Lionel Messi has completely turned Inter Miami around. In only five games, the Argentine superstar scored nine goals to help his side reach the 2023 Leagues Cup final, where the Herons will take on Nashville SC.

Leo has scored in every game he’s played so far, playing a pivotal role in Miami’s deep run in the tournament that involves MLS and Liga MX teams. Now, he will try to win his first trophy in the United States.

Gerardo Martino’s men now have to take on a team that took down some powerhouses in the region, including Club America and Monterrey. Therefore, Nashville captain Dax McCarty made it clear they’re not afraid of Messi’s team.

Dax McCarty warns Nashville are not afraid of facing Messi’s Inter Miami

“It’s a big moment for our club,” McCarty said in a press conference, via the MLS’ official website. “We’ve made the playoffs every year in our existence. … We’ve been close and we haven’t quite been able to get over that hurdle for one reason or another. I think part of the reason why you put together such an experienced team is to be competitive right away. And we’ve been competitive right away, but we haven’t quite been able to get over that final hurdle.

“So now tonight is a night where we take all those experiences that we’ve had the last four years and we put it to the test against, again, one of the best that we’ve played since I’ve been here. So, to be able to come through this tournament beating Cincinnati, beating Club América, beating a good Minnesota team handily and then obviously beating Monterrey, we should be full of confidence. I can tell you right now, there’s no one in that locker room right now that’s afraid or scared of the moment and scared to play this Miami team.“

As the captain of a team that is about to play in a final after taking down strong clubs, McCarty cannot show any sign of fear. Therefore, his comments make perfect sense. That being said, Messi has already given his opponents reasons to be worried.