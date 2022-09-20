Nashville SC will play against Club America at the GEODIS Park for the friendly tournament Leagues Cup 2022 edition. Find out Find out how to watch or live stream free it this friendly matchup in your country.

Nashville SC and Club America will face-off at the GEODIS Park for the 2022 Leagues Cup. Here you will find out the kick-off time of this friendly match, and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial) to stream live free this matchup.

Nashville SC won't have Walker Zimmerman for this matchup, as he was called up for the USMNT to play in the international break. So, this will be an nice opportunity for Nashville's coach Gary Smith to try out a new pair of central defenders. This will help Nashville because Zimmerman won't be available for their next MLS matchup, after the break.

On the other side, Club America need to keep up with their pace to close out in a good way the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura regular season. As Las Aguilas have one more matchday before their break, Club America's coach Fernando Ortiz will have to set his pieces for the Quarterfinals matchups.

Nashville SC vs Club America: Kick-Off Time

Barbados: 9:00 PM

Canada: 9:00 PM (ET)

Jamaica: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 9:00 PM

United States: 9:00 PM (ET)

Nashville SC vs Club America: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Canada: TSN.ca, TSN4, TSN5, TSN1, TSN App

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: TUDN, TUDN En Vivo, Blim TV

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

United States: fuboTV (Free Trial), ESPN, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, Univision