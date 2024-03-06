Nashville SC vs Inter Miami: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on March 7, 2024

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are about to make their 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup debut. On Thursday, March 7, the Herons will hit the road to play Nashville SC in the first leg of their round of 16 tie. Here, you will find how to watch or live stream the game in different parts of the world.

Geodis Park certainly brings good memories for Messi and company, as it’s the stadium where they won the 2023 Leagues Cup last year. Besides, Gerardo Martino’s side head into this match with a stronger roster while riding on a great start to the year.

Inter Miami left behind a challenging preseason to go unbeaten in their first three official matches (W2 D1) in the 2024 MLS season. Nashville are also undefeated in 2024, but drew in both league games they played so far. Gary Smith’s men made it to this stage by thrashing Dominican side Moca 7-0 on aggregate. Will one of the winless streaks come to an end on Thursday?

Nashville SC vs Inter Miami: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 11 PM

Australia: 1 PM (Friday)

Bangladesh: 8 AM (Friday)

Canada: 9 PM

France: 3 AM (Friday)

Germany: 3 AM (Friday)

India: 7:30 AM (Friday)

Indonesia: 10 AM (Friday)

Ireland: 2 AM (Friday)

Italy: 3 AM (Friday)

Malaysia: 10 AM (Friday)

Mexico: 8 PM

Netherlands: 3 AM (Friday)

Nigeria: 3 AM (Friday)

Portugal: 2 AM (Friday)

South Africa: 4 AM (Friday)

Spain: 3 AM (Friday)

UAE: 6 AM (Friday)

UK: 2 AM (Friday)

United States: 9 PM (ET)

How to Watch Nashville SC vs Inter Miami in your Country

* Source: LiveSoccerTV

Argentina: Star+

India: FanCode

International: YouTube, Bet365, CONCACAF GO

Malaysia: Astro

Mexico: Fox Sports Premium, Fanatiz Mexico

Netherlands: ESPN

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Fox Sports 2, TUDN USA