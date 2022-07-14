LAFC will take on Nashville SC as visitors for Week 21 of the 2022 MLS season. Check out all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

LAFC want to stay at the top places of the Western Conference as they head to the GEODIS Park to play against Nashville SC. Check out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this game. If you are in the US, this MLS game will be available to watch on FuboTV.

LAFC are one of the most powerful teams in the MLS. In fact, they have won 3 out of their last 5 games. Also, the team managed by Steve Cherundolo is still waiting for Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini's official debut.

Whereas Nashville SC have improved their skills this season. The team managed by Gary Smith lost just once in the last 5 games. Also, their home record holds 3 wins, 4 draws and 1 loss during this year's national league.

Nashville SC vs LAFC: Date

Nashville SC will face LAFC will at the GEODIS Park on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at 8:30 PM (ET) for Week 21 of the 2022 MLS season. Both teams of the Western Conference want to stay at the top of the Western Conference standings.

Nashville SC vs LAFC: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Nashville SC vs LAFC in the US

This MLS Regular season game between Nashville SC and LAFC for Week 21 of the 2022 MLS Season will be available to watch in the United States on fuboTV. Other options are: ESPN+, ESPNLA 710 AM, My13 KCOP, Estrella TV, my30 WUXP and nashvillesc.com