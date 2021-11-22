Nashville SC take on Orlando City SC at Nissan Stadium in Nashville for the First Round of the 2021 MLS Playoffs. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Nashville SC vs Orlando City SC: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2021 MLS Playoffs

Nashville SC and Orlando City SC meet in the First Round of the 2021 MLS Playoffs. This game will take place at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on November 23, 2021 at 8:00 PM (ET). The best home record ever. Here is all the detailed information about this 2021 MLS Playoffs game including the date, time, TV Channel and location.

Nashville SC are eager to play the first game of the playoffs, they finished the regular season in the third spot of the Eastern Conference with 54 points, 12 wins, 18 draws and 4 losses. Also, the home record during the regular season was perfect, no losses, 9 draws and 8 wins.

Orlando City SC closed the regular season in the sixth spot of the Eastern Conference with 13-12-9 with 51 points. They didn't win games against Nashville in 2021, but last year Orlando City won at home 3-1 during the regular season.

Nashville SC vs Orlando City SC: Date

Nashville SC and Orlando City SC play for the 2021 MLS Playoffs on Tuesday, November 23 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The visitors haven't won against the home team for a year, but they have a good defense allowing only 1.41 goals per game.

Nashville SC vs Orlando City SC: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Nashville SC vs Orlando City SC at the 2021 MLS Playoffs

This game for the 2021 MLS Playoffs, Nashville SC and Orlando City SC at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Tuesday, November 23, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by Fox Sports 1, FOX Deportes, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App

