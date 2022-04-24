Since the beginning of the season, Keylor Navas and Gianluigi Donnarumma have both let it be known that they wanted to play every game, but the starting position is only for one of them. Find out here what will happen with Navas and Donnarumma.

PSG recently won the Ligue 1 championship for the tenth time in history. Although the team from the French capital do not play at its best, the quality of its players allowed it to become the champion. PSG are one of the most powerful soccer teams in the world. The money it holds allows it to buy a large number of quality players.

But sometimes, having so many stars in the same team can make the atmosphere less than optimal. It was not easy this season for Mauricio Pochettino, the coach was in charge of choosing which players to play and which ones to stay on the bench, but whenever a star player is left out, there are always problems. More so when it comes to choosing who will be the starting goalkeeper.

PSG have two-star goalkeepers: Keylor Navas who has been at the club since 2019, and Gianluigi Donnarumma who joined in 2021. Since the beginning of the season, both goalkeepers have both let it be known that they wanted to play every game, but the starting position is only for one of them. That is why both Navas and Donnarumma have made a decision.

What will happen with Navas and Donnarumma?

Journalist Fabrizio Romano assured: “Paris Saint-Germain updates. Gianluigi Donnarumma has no intention to leave the club and he's expected to stay - while Keylor could look for a new experience”.

“I am happy in Paris, I have a good relationship with Donnarumma but I want to play every game. The same situation as this season would be complicated. The situation has to change, one way or another”, Navas said.

"I'm going to stay at Paris Saint-Germain because I want to win here, I want to go for the Champions League. I'm here to be the starter. As I said, it was a year of acclimatization for me: it wasn't easy to change my language and habits. I have an excellent relationship with Navas, but as he also said, it was not easy to live with this competition. Things surely have to change", Donnarumma acknowledged.

Both Navas and Donnarumma are two goalkeepers who are used to playing all the time, and this season the Costa Rican played 24 games (22 goals conceded) and the Italian played 22 games (20 goals conceded). The news is already out, Donnarumma will stay, and Navas will leave.

Which teams could sign the 35-year-old goalkeeper?

Navas has a contract with PSG until 2024, and according to Transfermarkt, he has a market value of €10 million. In addition, Marca revealed that the goalkeeper is the seventh highest-paid player in Ligue 1, earning 12,000,000 euros per season.

According to Fichajes, mega-rich Newcastle are interested in signing Navas this summer to continue their rebuild. Reinforcing the goalkeeping position is one of Eddie Howe's top priorities, and Navas would be a good candidate to fill that role. Furthermore, paying Navas a lucrative wage won't be a problem for Newcastle.

Italian giants Juventus are also said to be keen on the shot-stopper. La Vecchia Signora are looking for a replacement for Poland's Szczesny and Keylor Navas is one of the options being considered by the club's management.

And Spanish side Sevilla are believed to be keen on Navas too. The Spanish side's current No1 Yassine Bounou is rumored to be leaving the club in the coming transfer window. Navas signing for Sevilla would see him return to Spain, where he spent nine years of his career playing for Albacete, Levante, and Real Madrid respectively.