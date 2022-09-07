Necaxa will host Club America for Matchday 14 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. Check out the match information such as: when, where and how to watch the game in the US.

Necaxa will host Club America for Matchday 14 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. Here you will find out all the detailed information about this game such as the date, time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream this Liga MX matchup.

Necaxa had it rough in the last matchday. It was a 3-1 loss to Santos Laguna on the road. However, Los Rayos have won three of their last five games at the Victoria Stadium in the 2022 Liga MX Apertura. As the regular season comes to an end, the team managed by Jaime Lozano needs to improve their level if they want to clinch a spot at least for the Reclassification Playoffs.

On the other side, Club America are in the best shape of the tournament. As the current top team of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura standings, and with four matchdays left in the regular season, they will remain between the first four places at the standings. This means they already are qualified to the final phase of the tournament.

Necaxa vs Club America: Date

Necaxa will face Club America for Matchday 13 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This Liga MX matchup will be played on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the Victoria Stadium in Aguascalientes. Necaxa seek a win to climb up at the standings, while Club America is already qualified to the final phase.

Necaxa vs Club America: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Necaxa vs Club America in the US

This Matchday 14 matchup between Necaxa and Club America will be played on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). And, it will be available to watch exclusively on ViX+ in the US. Other available options aren't disclosed at this time.