Necaxa take on Monterrey at Estadio Victoria in Aguascalientes for the 2022 Liga MX Clausura. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Necaxa and Monterrey meet in the 2022 Liga MX Clausura. This game will take place at Estadio Victoria in Aguascalientes. The home team is dreaming of the playoffs, but it is still very early in the season. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX Clausura game including the date, time, TV Channel and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Necaxa had a disappointing season in 2021 as they did not play in the Liguilla of the Apertura Tournament. The team finished in the 14th spot of the Liga MX table with 6-2-9 overall and 20 points. Necaxa's defensive play was dismal during the biggest of last season.

Monterrey played in the reclassification of the Apertura tournament and won against Cruz Azul 4-1, but in the semi-finals the team drew a game at home against Atlas 0-0, and after that game the team drew the second leg against them on the road, those draws gave Atlas a pass to the semi-finals.

Necaxa vs Monterrey: Date

Necaxa and Monterrey play for the 2022 Liga MX Clausura on Friday, January 14 at Estadio Victoria in Aguascalientes. Monterrey are favorites to win thanks to their good results last season, but the home team is eager to start the new season with a victory.

Necaxa vs Monterrey: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Necaxa vs Monterrey at the 2022 Liga MX Clausura

This game for the 2022 Liga MX Clausura, Necaxa and Monterrey at the Estadio Victoria in Aguascalientes on Friday, January 14, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDNxtra, TUDN App, TUDN USA