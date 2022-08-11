Necaxa will face Monterrey at the Estadio Victoria for Matchday 8 of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura. Here you will find out how to watch or live stream the game in the US, match information, storylines, predictions and odds.

Necaxa vs Monterrey: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream 2022 Liga MX Apertura in the US

Necaxa and Monterrey will face-off for Matchday 8 of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura. Check out here all about this Liga MX game, such as how to watch or live stream it in the US, match information, storylines, prediction and odds.

Necaxa are struggling to maintain a good pace in the 2022 Liga MX Apertura. In fact, the team managed by Jaime Lozano has won three games in the last 5 matchdays of the current Mexican league. So, Necaxa could be a lot of stronger if they want to.

Whereas Monterrey had a bad start, although they were able to stand up to it. In fact, the team managed by Victor Manuel Vucetich hasn't lost since Matchday 2 when they won over Club America and started a nice streak. Since then, Monterrey have registered 5 wins and 1 draw.

Necaxa vs Monterrey: Match Information

Date: Friday, August 12, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Victoria, Aguascalientes, Mexico

Necaxa vs Monterrey: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Necaxa vs Monterrey: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Necaxa and Monterrey have faced each other 40 times before this matchup. There has been one win per side in their last two meetings. Therefore, this game will be interesting to watch. In fact, Monterrey haven't lost a game at the Estadio Victoria since their Liga MX Playoffs matchup in 2019.

Since then, Monterrey have won twice and drew twice to Necaxa. Also, their last Liga MX encounter between these two sides ended as a 4-0 win by Monterrey over Necaxa. In which, Rogelio Funes Mori and Maximiliano Meza scored, two players who are still playing for Monterrey.

How to watch Necaxa vs Monterrey in the US

This 2022 Liga MX Apertura game between Necaxa and Monterrey will be played on Friday, August 12. And, it will be available to watch exclusively on ViX+ for the United States.

Necaxa vs Monterrey: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have set their predictions for Liga MX. According to BetMGM, Monterrey are the favorites to win this game with +125 odds. Therefore, Necaxa are the underdogs with +220 odds to win. A draw would make a +220 payout.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!