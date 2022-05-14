Carlo Ancelotti and Jurgen Klopp are a clear example that it is not necessary to spend a lot of money to build a top-level team. Check out here which are the coaches who have spent the most money on signing players.

Neither Ancelotti nor Klopp: The coaches who have spent the most money on signing players

The Champions League is one of the most important soccer tournaments in the world. The vast majority of coaches dream of winning it, but only one coach per season can achieve it.

Since the 1999 edition, thirty-two teams participate in the Champions League, with UEFA's new decision, 36 teams will compete as of the 2024-2025 edition. Only one coach is consecrated and this year is the opportunity for Carlo Ancelotti or Jurgen Klopp.

Both coaches are a clear example that it is not necessary to spend a lot of money to build a top-level team. According to Transfermarkt, the Italian and the German are not among the five coaches who have spent the most money on signing players.

Carlo Ancelotti

Regarded as one of the most successful football managers in history, Carlo Ancelotti took his first job at Italy's Reggiana at the age of 36 in 1995, where he led the team to its promotion to Serie A. The 62-year-old has coached 10 clubs, including Parma, Chelsea, AC Milan, PSG, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Bayern Munich.

Ancelotti kicked off this extraordinary tally of European league titles with Milan’s Serie A title in the 2003-04 season. Then, he took Chelsea to victory in the Premier League's 2009-10 campaign. In the 2012-2013 season, he was Ligue 1 champion at the helm of PSG. Furthermore, in the 2016-17 season, Ancelotti guided Bayern Munich fifth successive Bundesliga title. And his most recent title was winning the 2021-2022 La Liga at the helm of Real Madrid. In total, Ancelotti has won 21 titles as a coach.

According to Transfermarkt, throughout his career, the Italian coach has spent 920,000,000 euros on signing players. His most expensive signing was the transfer of Gareth Bale. In 2013 Real Madrid paid Tottenham 101,000,000 million euros for him.

Jurgen Klopp

Klopp made his debut as a head coach in 2001 under the leadership of Mainza05, a minor club in Bundesliga 2. His good work at Mainz05 made Klopp a coach sought after by several teams. In 2008, Borussia Dortmund hired him. Eventually, in 2015, Liverpool hired Klopp, and it seems that the manager found his place in the world. In total, Klopp has won 10 titles as a coach, five with Borussia Dortmund, and five with The Reds.

According to Transfermarkt, throughout his career, the German coach has spent 687,300,000 euros on signing players. Klopp's most expensive signing was the purchase of Virgil van Dijk. In 2018 Liverpool paid €84,650,000 to Southampton for the defender.

The coaches who have spent the most money on signing players

The top five coaches who have spent the most on player signings are Pep Guardiola in the first place with €1,38 BN. Guardiola has coached Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City and won a total of 31 trophies so far in his coaching career. His most expensive signing was the transfer of Jack Grealish. In 2021 Manchester City paid Aston Villa 117,500,000 million euros for him.

The second highest-spending trainer is Jose Mourinho (€1,07 BN). The Portuguese has been in the leadership of Benfica, Leiria, Oporto, Chelsea, Inter, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Tottenham, and Roma. Mourinho won a total of 25 trophies so far in his coaching career. Mourinho's most expensive signing was the purchase of Paul Pogba. In 2016 Manchester United paid €105,000,000 to Juventus for the French player.

Massimiliano Allegri is the third coach to spend the most money on signing players, he spent €994,4 M. Throughout his career, the Italian has managed the following teams: Aglianese, Spal, Grosseto, Lecco, Sassuolo, Cagliari, AC Milan, and Juventus. Allegri conquered a total of 14 titles. And his most expensive signing was the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo. In 2018 Juventus paid €117,000,000 to Real Madrid for the striker.

Diego Simeone is the fourth highest-spending coach in the world, according to Transfermarkt. The Argentinean coach has spent a total of 980,300,000 euros. Simeone has coached Racing, Estudiantes de La Plata, River Plate, San Lorenzo, Catania, and Atletico Madrid, and won a total of 11 trophies. Simeone's most expensive signing was the purchase of João Félix. In 2019 the Portuguese joined Atletico Madrid after El Colchonero paid €127,200,000 to Benfica.

Antonio Conte is the fifth coach to have spent the most money on signing players. According to Transfermarkt, he has spent 956,900,000 euros. The Italian has been in the leadership of Arezzo, Bari, Atalanta, Siena, Juventus, Italy national team, Chelsea, Inter, and Tottenham. Conte conquered a total of 9 trophies, and his most expensive signing was the transfer of Romelu Lukaku. In 2019 Inter paid 74,000,000 euros to Manchester United for him.