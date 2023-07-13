Even though many fans feel sad that the FIFA franchise is coming to an end, the soccer community is looking forward to the new EA Sports FC. We don’t know much about it yet, but one thing is for sure: neither Lionel Messi nor Kylian Mbappe will be the cover star.

This will be the first installment since EA Sports decided to launch its own franchise after a decades-long partnership with FIFA. Fortunately, the developer would keep the licensed leagues and teams that made the game so popular.

The first teasers and trailers showed many of the world’s most renowned players as well as iconic stars who are no longer playing in real life. On Thursday, fans got to know who will be the new game’s cover star.

Erling Haaland chosen as cover star of EA Sports FC

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland will be EA Sports FC’s cover star in the first edition of the new videogame saga. It makes sense, since the Norwegian comes from a fantastic season that saw him win the treble in his first year in England.

It may be too soon to tell, but it looks like most things will be just like in the FIFA franchise. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see which new features will be available in this game, but hopefully, they won’t make drastic changes.

While there could be improvements in regard to the final version of the saga, many things made EA Sports FIFA games incredibly popular around the world. If they build on that, EA Sports FC should make a lot of fans.