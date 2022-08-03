The wages have been a real trouble for Barcelona in recent months. Xavi's team has not been able to reduce some salaries and now it was informed that neither Lewandowski nor Dembele has the highest in the squad.

Barcelona has been the target of discussion in the last months due to his financial issues. One of the biggest problems is, undoubtedly, the wages topic, as the Culers have not been able to reduce it. Now, it was revealed which players have the highest salaries in the squad and it is not Robert Lewandowski nor Ousmane Dembele.

The 2022 summer transfer window has been unbelievable for Barcelona. They managed to sell some assets in order to have enough money to buy all the players they wanted such as Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen or Jules Kounde.

But still, there is one issue to resolve by the Blaugranas: the wages. There have been tons of rumors surrounding the club about them not being able to register some players fue to the high salaries. Now, it was revealed which members of the first team receive more money per week and the numbers are astonishing.

Barcelona's wages before the start of the 2022-23 LaLiga season

According to SPORTbible, the wages of Barcelona's first team ahead of the 2022-23 LaLiga season present some numbers that should worry the board in order to register some of their new signings.

In the list, it is Frenkie de Jong the one that receives the most per week with a gross salary of €560,962 (€21,970,000 per year). Robert Lewandowski and Franck Kessie, the two signings, appear with the 4th and 8th position with €360,577 and €260,385 respectively.

One of the names that appear in the first positions of the list and it is probable that he does not continue in the team is Miralem Pjanic. The Bosnian ears €300,385 per week in gross salary and Barcelona is trying to trade him in order to reduce this expense.