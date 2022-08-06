This summer, Barcelona are expected to sign Bernardo Silva, a Manchester City midfielder, according to reports. Despite this, bringing him to Camp Nou might lead to the departure of one of their most promising future prospects.

Even if it were to fade into obscurity, Barcelona's window would be remembered, like their president Joan Laporta recently stated. The next player on the La Liga giants' wish list is Bernardo Silva, and they are putting all they have got at this market.

Xavi Hernandez's side are confident they can secure the signing of Manchester City's offensive midfielder. Spanish newspaper Marca say that the Portuguese international has requested to leave the Premier League and has already committed to a four-year contract with Barcelona.

Now, it is said that plan is to negotiate a lesser fee for the transaction. The Dutch central midfielder Frenkie de Jong's future may not even be a decisive factor in the possible move for the 27-year-old ace.

Bernardo Silva deal to push Gavi out of Barcelona?

The report suggests that regardless of whether or not De Jong departs, Barcelona have the financial wherewithal to complete the purchase. In exchange for a 50 percent pay cut, they have reportedly guaranteed Silva, whose price tag has been set at roughly €80 million, that they would pursue him and bring him in.

Despite the apparent interest in the Citizens' prized asset, one talented player isn't having it with the Catalans. If Bernardo is signed, Gavi will reportedly be concerned about his playing time and may decide not to extend his contract.

With the midfielder's recent 18th birthday, Barcelona can formally lock him down to a five-year contract with the senior side. His potential is so obvious that it didn't take long for the Spaniard to break through to the first squad.

It is almost official that he will be renewed right now. After Riqui Puig's departure, he is expected to be given Xavi's renowned No. 6 shirt and is seen as one of the club's brightest prospects alongside Pedri and Ansu Fati.

Thus, the young midfield phenomenon has threatened to quit the club if they acquire Pep Guardiola's player during the current transfer window. According to the Catalan media site Beteve, the youngster has already told his coach, Xavi Hernandez that he would not be renewing his contract if it happens.