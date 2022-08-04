Frenkie de Jong is still reluctant to leave Barcelona and join either Chelsea or Manchester United, despite interest from both clubs. Here, find out why the Dutch midfielder isn't willing to depart the Blaugrana.

Frenkie De Jong, who joined Barcelona from Ajax in a €75 million move in 2019, has been linked to one of the summer's most talked-about transfer deals. Due to the club's desire to bring in new players this summer, such as Raphinha, and Robert Lewandowski as well as Jules Kounde, they have decided to sell the midfielder.

It was reported that Manchester United had agreed to pay €85 million for the Netherlands international before the end of the previous La Liga season, and he was expected to join the club. To make matters worse for the Red Devils, Chelsea have reached out to the Blaugrana and have conducted negotiations with de Jong's agents.

In spite of this, the Dutchman refuses to go. The 25-year-old has made clear that he won't swap allegiances, though. Apart from wanting to play in the UEFA Champions League, he is content with his current situation.

Why Frenkie De Jong is willing to stay at Barcelona

While this may seem like a no-brainer, it's not going to be simple for Barcelona to get rid of the players they want to offload since they're paid so much money. Because coach Xavi rates De Jong so highly, he's considered a potential high-value sell, and it's safe to say that the Camp Nou side lack so many at this time.

A major hurdle stands in the way of the midfielder leaving Barcelona, though, and that is the €17 million in delayed earnings that he has yet to receive, The Athletic's investigation has concluded. It is said that he is also really satisfied with his life in Spain, where he just purchased a €5 million property and recently got engaged.

The report adds that Barca will be obligated to pay their player €88.58 million in salary and bonus payments until the end of his deal in 2026. In addition, if he plays more than 60 percent of the games in each season, he will be entitled to an additional €8 million, while he may earn up to €12.8m if the team wins the league and the Champions League during that period.

Because the former Ajax talent consented to wage cutbacks of €3 million for the 2020/21 campaign, and €6 million last term, and deferments to assist the club through the epidemic in order to save money for the club, the issue has become even more problematic.