Netherlands vs Croatia: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League in your country

Netherlands will play against Croatia for the League A semifinals of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It is the first of the League A semifinals, and although all the matches are important as each team seeks different achievements, it is evident that the one attracting the most attention is this League A, which features the best European teams. Therefore, these semifinal games will undoubtedly be very interesting.

Moreover, the matchup becomes even more captivating when two teams like these are involved. On one hand, it will be the Netherlands, who narrowly lost to Argentina in the quarterfinals of Qatar 2022 but left a good impression. Croatia was also a victim of the Argentines but in the semifinals, finishing third in the World Cup. Both teams aspire to start a process to improve their performances in Qatar.

Netherlands vs Croatia: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (June 15)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (June 15)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (June 15)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (June 15)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (June 15)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 7:45 AM (June 15)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (June 15)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (June 15)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Netherlands vs Croatia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sports

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO, ESPN, SporTV

Croatia: Nova TV, Sportklub 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

France: L’Equipe Web, Free, Molotov, L’Equipe

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Greece: Nova Sports Prime

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Indonesia: ICR+, ICR

International: UEFA.tv

Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

Israel: Sports 4

Italy: Sky Sport Summer, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, TV8

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, NPO 1, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

Norway: TV2 Play, TV6 Sweden, TV2 Sport

Philippines: ICRTI+

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Extra

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV1

Singapore: HUB Sport 2

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Grandstand, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

Spain: RTVE.es

Sweden: TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: SRF zwei, DAZN, RTS 2, RTS Sport

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com.