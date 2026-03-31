Netherlands vs Ecuador LIVE: Dumfries is sent off for the home side (1-0)

The teams face off in one of the final matches ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Netherlands, always a contender, host Ecuador at home in what could be a true test for both squads.

The team led by Ronald Koeman comes off a 2-1 victory over Norway on March 27, with goals from Virgil van Dijk and Tijjani Reijnders at Johan Cruyff Arena. The visitors, meanwhile, drew 1-1 against Morocco in Madrid.

The most recent official meeting between the Netherlands and Ecuador took place at Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. There, in the group stage, they drew 1-1, with Cody Gakpo and Enner Valencia scoring the goals.