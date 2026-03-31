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Netherlands vs Ecuador LIVE: Dumfries is sent off for the home side (1-0)

The Netherlands host Ecuador at Philips Stadium in one of the international friendlies ahead of the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Virgil Van Dijk (L) Moises Caicedo (R).
© Getty ImagesVirgil Van Dijk (L) Moises Caicedo (R).

The teams face off in one of the final matches ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Netherlands, always a contender, host Ecuador at home in what could be a true test for both squads.

The team led by Ronald Koeman comes off a 2-1 victory over Norway on March 27, with goals from Virgil van Dijk and Tijjani Reijnders at Johan Cruyff Arena. The visitors, meanwhile, drew 1-1 against Morocco in Madrid.

The most recent official meeting between the Netherlands and Ecuador took place at Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. There, in the group stage, they drew 1-1, with Cody Gakpo and Enner Valencia scoring the goals.

13' - Red card for Denzel Dumfries! (1-0)

Denzel Dumfries brings down Gonzalo Plata, who was through on goal. The Netherlands are down to 10 men.

10' - End-to-end match (1-0)

Enner Valencia smashed a shot off the post, and on the counter, the Netherlands nearly extended the lead.

8' - Simmons leads the Netherlands’ attack (1-0)

Xavi Simmons is driving his team toward the opponent’s area.

3' - GOOOOAL for Netherlands!! (1-0)

An own goal by Willian Pacho gives the Netherlands the lead.

0' - Game is underway! (0-0)

The match has kicked off at Philips Stadium!

Finishing pre-competition moves

Both teams finished their pre-competition preparations as they await the start of the match. Philips Stadium is slowly starting to fill up.

Maintaining the strong form

Of their last 13 matches, the Netherlands have won 8 and drawn 5.

History favors the Netherlands

03/01/2006 – Friendly: Netherlands 1-0 Ecuador (Dirk Kuyt)
05/17/2014 – Friendly: Netherlands 1-1 Ecuador (Robin van Persie / Jefferson Montero)
11/25/2022 – Qatar 2022 World Cup: Netherlands 1-1 Ecuador (Cody Gakpo / Enner Valencia)

Ecuador face a tough group

The South American team already knows all its opponents in Group E: Germany, Curaçao, and Ivory Coast.

Group F for the Netherlands

Looking ahead to the upcoming 2026 World Cup, the Netherlands will be the top seed in Group F.

They will share the group with Japan, Tunisia, and the winner of the match between Poland and Sweden.

Ecuador's starting XI

Sebastian Beccacece chose these players to start the friendly match:

Gonzalo Valle; Pervis Estupinan, Joel Ordonez, Willian Pacho, Felix Torres; Moises Caicedo; Gonzalo Plata, Pedro Vite, Alan Franco, John Yeboah, Enner Valencia.

The starting 11 for the Netherlands!

Here are the 11 players selected by Ronald Koeman to start the match:

Mark Flekken; Nathan Ake, Virgil Van Dijk, Stefan De Vrij, Denzel Dumfries; Jerdy Schouten, Jurrien Timber;  Xavi Simons, Cody Gakpo, Donyel Malen; Brian Brobbey.

Today's referees

German referee Sascha Stegemann will serve as the main official, assisted by Christof Günsch and Christian Gittelmann. Martin Petersen will act as the fourth official.

The VAR official will be Nicolas Winter, with Frederick Assmuth serving as AVAR.

Kickoff time and where to watch

This intriguing match will get underway at Philips Stadium at 2:45 PM (ET)

ViX will be the primary option to watch Netherlands vs Ecuador in the USA.

Welcome to a new live blog on Bolavip!

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup, we have another friendly match coming up. This time, we’ll be covering the minute-by-minute of the game between the Netherlands and Ecuador!

Stay tuned so you don’t miss a single moment of this exciting matchup.

Matías Persuh
Matías Persuh
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