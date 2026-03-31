Netherlands vs Ecuador LIVE: Dumfries is sent off for the home side (1-0)

The teams face off in one of the final matches ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Netherlands, always a contender, host Ecuador at home in what could be a true test for both squads.
The team led by Ronald Koeman comes off a 2-1 victory over Norway on March 27, with goals from Virgil van Dijk and Tijjani Reijnders at Johan Cruyff Arena. The visitors, meanwhile, drew 1-1 against Morocco in Madrid.
The most recent official meeting between the Netherlands and Ecuador took place at Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. There, in the group stage, they drew 1-1, with Cody Gakpo and Enner Valencia scoring the goals.
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13' - Red card for Denzel Dumfries! (1-0)
Denzel Dumfries brings down Gonzalo Plata, who was through on goal. The Netherlands are down to 10 men.
10' - End-to-end match (1-0)
Enner Valencia smashed a shot off the post, and on the counter, the Netherlands nearly extended the lead.
8' - Simmons leads the Netherlands’ attack (1-0)
Xavi Simmons is driving his team toward the opponent’s area.
3' - GOOOOAL for Netherlands!! (1-0)
An own goal by Willian Pacho gives the Netherlands the lead.
0' - Game is underway! (0-0)
The match has kicked off at Philips Stadium!
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Finishing pre-competition moves
Both teams finished their pre-competition preparations as they await the start of the match. Philips Stadium is slowly starting to fill up.
Maintaining the strong form
Of their last 13 matches, the Netherlands have won 8 and drawn 5.
Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who began his career after graduating with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Over the years, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has conducted interviews with players and coaches. In addition to his writing, Matias has contributed as a columnist on various radio shows. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering resonant news about U.S. sports to the audience.