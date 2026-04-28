PSG vs Bayern Munich lineups: Alphonso Davies expected to start on the bench

PSG and Bayern Munich are poised for their first-leg clash in the 2025-2026 Champions League semifinals. Both teams are favorites to win the tournament, and the match carries high expectations. Alphonso Davies is anticipated to start on the bench for Bayern.

Despite playing just 60 minutes in a 4-3 victory over Mainz, Bayern head coach Vincent Kompany may employ a different strategy against PSG, aiming to make a strong impact in the first leg at Parc des Princes.

PSG head coach Luis Enrique opted to rest key players in Ligue 1, fielding a mixed starting XI. Ousmane Dembele, Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Desire Doue were all benched for their last match against Angers.

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PSG predicted lineup vs Bayern

With their top players well-rested for this crucial match, Luis Enrique is expected to field his strongest lineup to make a statement at Parc des Princes.

The holders against the six-time winners 🤤#UCL pic.twitter.com/JLWWcaJSEE — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 28, 2026

PSG’s predicted starting XI:

Matvey Safonov; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, William Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Joao Neves; Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Kvicha Kvaratskhelia.

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Bayern predicted lineup vs PSG

With Davies likely starting on the bench, and Serge Gnabry not playing today due to injury, Kompany might lean on the attacking trio of Michael Olise, Luis Diaz, and Harry Kane to confront PSG in Paris.

Bayern’s Predicted Starting XI:

Manuel Neuer; Josip Stanisic, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Konrad Laimer; Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic; Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala, Luis Diaz, Harry Kane.