Where to watch Netherlands vs Ecuador live in the USA: International Friendly game

Netherlands square off with Ecuador in what will be a 2026 friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

Two World Cup-bound teams expected to contend on the biggest stage meet in a high-profile friendly as the Netherlands aim to carry momentum from a gritty 2-1 win over Norway into another tough test.

They will face Ecuador, who arrives with confidence after a 1-1 draw against Morocco and a young, talented roster that has proven it can challenge top competition, setting the stage for a compelling showdown against one of Europe’s traditional powers.

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When will the Netherlands vs Ecuador match be played?

Netherlands take on Ecuador in a 2026 friendly game this Tuesday, March 31, with the match kicking off at 2:45 PM (ET).

William Pacho of Ecuador – Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Netherlands vs Ecuador: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Netherlands vs Ecuador in the USA

This International Friendly clash between Netherlands and Ecuador will be available for viewers in the USA on ViX.