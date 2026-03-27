Where to watch Netherlands vs Norway live in the USA: International Friendly game

Netherlands square off with Norway in what will be a 2026 friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

[Watch Netherlands vs Norway online in the US on Fubo]

Two European powers clash in a high-level friendly as both teams fine-tune preparations for the approaching World Cup. Norway, back on the global stage and led by star striker Erling Haaland, looks to build momentum against elite competition

Facing the Nordic side will be a strong rival like the Netherlands— a team with rich history and talented players—, who continues its shaping a squad capable of making a deep 2026 World Cup run.

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When will the Netherlands vs Norway match be played?

Netherlands take on Norway in a 2026 friendly game this Friday, March 27, with the match kicking off at 3:45 PM (ET).

Virgil van Dijk of Netherlands – Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Netherlands vs Norway: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:45 PM

CT: 2:45 PM

MT: 1:45 PM

PT: 12:45 PM

How to watch Netherlands vs Norway in the USA

This Friendly clash between Netherlands and Norway will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: FOX Soccer Plus and ViX.