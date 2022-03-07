New England Revolution take on Pumas UNAM at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts for the Quarterfinals at the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

New England Revolution and Pumas UNAM meet in the Quarterfinals of the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League. This game will take place at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts. The home team had a quick ride to the quarterfinals. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF Champions League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

The New England Revolution won only one game of what was supposed to be two against Cavaly, but the second leg did not take place due to logistical problems. Still, it was highly likely that the New England Revolution would play in the quarterfinals.

Pumas UNAM are another of the three Mexican teams in the quarterfinals and it is highly likely that the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League will be contested between an MLS team and a Liga MX team. Pumas won in R16 against Saprissa 6-3 in two legs.

New England Revolution vs Pumas UNAM: Date

New England Revolution and Pumas UNAM play for the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Quarterfinals on Wednesday, March 9 at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts. It's time for the home team to play two legs, they must take advantage of the extra break thanks to Cavaly, but the visitors know how to win against MLS teams.

New England Revolution vs Pumas UNAM: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch New England Revolution vs Pumas UNAM at the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Quarterfinals

This game for the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Quarterfinals, New England Revolution and Pumas UNAM at the Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts on Wednesday, March 9, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch the game in the US are FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, TUDN.com, TUDN USA

