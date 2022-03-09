New England Revolution play against Pumas UNAM today for a Quarterfinals game of the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League. Full details about how to watch or live stream free the game, the preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

New England Revolution vs Pumas UNAM: Preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Quarterfinals in the US today

New England Revolution and Pumas UNAM meet in the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Quarterfinals. This game will take place at Gillete Stadium in Foxborough today, March 9, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). The home side advanced Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF Champions League game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

The New England Revolution advanced to the quarterfinals without playing in the Round of 16 against Cavaly as the Haitians were not able to play the series.

Pumas UNAM played at the Round of 16 against Deportivo Saprissa and won in two legs 6-3, the Costa Rican Team pressed the Mexicans but it was not enough to prevent one from the Mexican Favorites to win and advance the next round.

New England Revolution vs Pumas UNAM: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Gillete Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

New England Revolution vs Pumas UNAM: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

New England Revolution vs Pumas UNAM: Storylines

New England Revolution have experience in the CONCACAF Champions League but this time it is special since they are in the quarterfinals, with little or much merit but here they are. However, the New England Revolution played in the conference semifinals of the 2021 MLS playoffs after they dominated most of the season in the Eastern Conference with a record of 22-7-5.

Pumas UNAM have not won a CCL title since 1989, in the 21st century the only big thing they achieved in the CCL was a runners-up title in 2005. Pumas UNAM were absent from the 2016-17 season due to poor results in their local league MX League. But now Pumas UNAM are big favorites along with other Mexican teams to win the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free New England Revolution vs Pumas UNAM in the U.S.

This 2022 CONCACAF Champions League game for the Quarterfinals will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are Fox Sports 2, TUDN.com, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, TUDN USA. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, tablet or computer.

New England Revolution vs Pumas UNAM: Predictions And Odds

New England Revolution are slight favorites at home with 2.05 odds that will pay $205 bucks for a $100 bet at BetMGM, they have more resting days than the visitors. Pumas UNAM are underdogs with 3.50 odds. The draw is offered at 3.40 odds and the totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this CONCACAF Champions League game is: New England Revolution 2.05.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!



BetMGM New England Revolution 2.05 Draw 3.40 / 2.5 Pumas UNAM 3.50

* Odds via BetMGM.