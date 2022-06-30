Once Giorgio Chiellini was announced as part of the Los Angeles FC roster, all eyes were on Gareth Bale, who will also join Carlos Vela's side in the MLS. Now, the Wales captian might look to welcome in the US one of his own national team teammates very soon.

As soon as LAFC completed the acquisition of Italian veteran Giorgio Chiellini, the club re-signed former MLS MVP Carlos Vela to a new deal. Steve Cherundolo's side have slipped behind city rivals La Galaxy in the MLS standings

However, they will be hoping to bolster their ranks when the transfer market reopens on July 7 after the signing of Gareth Bale. They will host the LA Galaxy on July 9 in the Welshman's first game as a new LAFC player.

His salary will be reduced by £27.5 million to ensure his transfer to the California-based squad. An 18-month option is also included in the agreement, which if exercised next summer would raise his compensation and elevate him to the status of a 'designated player'.

Gareth Bale to help rivals LA Galaxy lure Aaron Ramsey?

Gareth Bale's Welsh international colleague Aaron Ramsey may soon be joining him in the United States, according to reports from the US. They may also be lined up in the El Trafico derby of Los Angeles, as a clue from a Twitter user suggests.

Michele Giannone, a well-known American football writer, believes this might lead to both Gareth Bale and Ramsey playing in the MLS. One would play for LAFC, while the 31-year-old midfielder would move to Galaxy.

A Juventus player moving to the MLS would not be unprecedented. Currently, on loan from the 36-time Italian champions for the rest of the season, LA Galaxy have winger, Douglas Costa.

It's also worth noting that Giorgio Chiellini just ended his 17-year career with the Bianconeri to play for LAFC alongside Bale. In 2020, ex-Juve striker Gonzalo Higuain joined the then-new MLS side Inter Miami after leaving the club.

Even still, the rumored €4 million payment by Juventus to terminate Aaron Ramsey's contract, which was due to expire at the end of the next season, will further stoke speculation that the Welsh midfielder may join Gareth Bale in the MLS.