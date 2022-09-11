New York City FC (2021 MLS Champions) and Atlas (2021-2022 Liga MX Champion of Champions) will clash in the 2022 Campeones Cup. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

New York City FC will face off with Atlas in a superb international game to define which team wins the 2022 Campeones Cup. In this article, you will find all the information about the match including date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US. A great option to see the battle for MLS-Liga MX supremacy is fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New York City FC earned the right to represent the MLS in the 2022 Campeones Cup after they won the title in that 2021 unforgettable final with a penalty shootout against Portland Timbers. At the moment, in the 2022 MLS season, New York City Football Club is in position to reach the playoffs in the Eastern Conference, and, for this crucial international game against Atlas, they will have home-field advantage in a spectacular venue such as Yankee Stadium.

On the other side, Atlas have given up any hope to qualify for the finals in Liga MX Apertura 2022 and the run for a third consecutive championship in Mexico is over. Still, after ending a 70-year title drought, Diego Cocca's team wants to close out a magical year by claiming an international trophy such as the 2022 Campeones Cup. Atlas has the right to play for this title after they won back-to-back seasons in Mexico and automatically secured their status as the 2021-2022 Liga MX Champion of Champions.

New York City FC vs Atlas: Date

Atlas will visit New York City FC in the 2022 Campeones Cup on Wednesday, September 14 at 7:30 PM (ET). The match will be played at Yankee Stadium, a special scenario for the international clash.

New York City FC vs Atlas: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch New York City FC vs Atlas in the US

The 2022 Campeones Cup between New York City FC and Atlas will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Other options to see the game in the United States are ESPN2, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, TUDN USA and UniMás.