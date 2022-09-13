New York City FC will face Atlas at the Yankee Stadium for the 2022 Campeones Cup. Find out how to watch or live stream free this huge matchup in your country.

New York City FC and Atlas will play against each other on Wednesday, September 14 at Yankee Stadium for the 2022 Campeones Cup. Here you will find out the kick-off time of this amazing match, and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial) to stream live free this matchup.

New York City FC come as the current MLS Cup Champions. However, they haven't found a good replacement for Valentin Castellanos, as their main striker. In fact, the Cityzens are in a winless streak of six consecutive games. The Blues have a record of 5 losses, and one draw.

On the other side, Atlas are in a similar situation. In fact, the two-time Liga MX winners, have struggled to mantain a good performance in the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura regular season. Now, they are slightly close to an early elimination.

New York City FC vs Atlas: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 9:30 AM (AEST) (Thursday)

Bahamas: 7:30 PM

Bangladesh: 5:30 AM (Thursday)

Barbados: 7:30 PM

Belize: 5:30 PM

Botswana: 1:30 AM (Thursday)

Brazil: 8:30 PM

Brunei: 7:30 AM (Thursday)

Burundi: 1:30 AM (Thursday)

Cameroon: 12:30 AM (Thursday)

Canada: 7:30 PM (ET)

France: 1:30 AM (Thursday)

Germany: 1:30 AM (Thursday)

India: 5:00 AM (Thursday)

Ireland: 12:30 AM (Thursday)

Italy: 1:30 AM (Thursday)

Malaysia: 7:30 AM (Thursday)

Malta: 1:30 AM (Thursday)

Mexico: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 1:30 AM (Thursday)

New Zealand: 11:30 AM (Thursday)

Portugal: 12:30 AM (Thursday)

Rwanda: 1:30 AM (Thursday)

Singapore: 7:30 AM (Thursday)

South Africa: 1:30 AM (Thursday)

Spain: 1:30 AM (Thursday)

Trinidad and Tobago: 7:30 PM

UK: 12:30 AM (Thursday)

United States: 7:30 PM (ET)

Canada: TSN.ca, TSN3, TSN1, TSN App, TSN5, TSN4

Costa Rica: TUDN

Dominican Republic: TUDN

El Salvador: TUDN

Guatemala: TUDN

Honduras: TUDN

Mexico: Blim TV, TUDN, TUDN En Vivo

Nicaragua: TUDN

Panama: TUDN

United States: fuboTV (Free Trial), ESPN2, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, UniMás



