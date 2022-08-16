New York City and Charlotte will face-off for the 2022 MLS season Week 26. Check out how to watch the game in the United States, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

New York City FC vs Charlotte: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream 2022 MLS season in the US

New York City FC will host Charlotte FC for a Week 26 matchup for the 2022 MLS Regular season. Check out here all about this Major League Soccer Regular season game, such as how to watch in the US, the match information, storylines, prediction and odds.

The current MLS Cup Champions are still one of the top teams of the 2022 MLS season. However, the team managed by Nick Cushing has won just two games of the last five matchups. The Citizens registered 2 wins, 2 losses and 1 draw in those games.

Whereas Charlotte FC come off after a blowout loss to LAFC. Under Christian Lattanzio's management, Charlotte haven't had a good performance. In their last five games, Charlotte have won just once, and got beaten the other four matchups.

New York City FC vs Charlotte: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey

Live Stream: ESPN+

New York City FC vs Charlotte: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

New York City FC vs Charlotte: Storylines and Head-to-Head

New York City FC and Charlotte FC will face each other for the first time ever in the Major League Soccer. The Cityzens have played for six straight seasons against all of the MLS franchises. So, the Charlotte FC will be their 30th MLS rival.

Whereas Charlotte FC have played against 11 MLS clubs on their debut season. However, they haven't made a good performance yet. The recently-created MLS franchise have already fired their first coach, so they are in need of a more serious project, as soon as possible.

How to watch New York City FC vs Charlotte in the US

This 2022 MLS game between New York City FC and Charlotte FC will be played on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. It will be available to watch on ESPN+ as well as YES Network, CLTFC Live, YES App, nycfc.com and WAXN for the United States.

New York City FC vs Charlotte: Predictions and Odds

The oddsmakers in the US have set their predictions and odds for this Week 26 MLS matchup. According to BetMGM, New York City FC have -225 odds to win at home. Whereas, Charlotte FC have +500 odds to pick up a win at the Red Bull Arena. A draw would make an +340 payout.

