New York City FC will play against Inter Miami for the MLS Matchday 22. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in the United States.

New York City FC vs Inter Miami: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 MLS in the US

New York City FC and Inter Miami will face each other, this Saturday, July 18 in a game valid for the MLS Matchday 22. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States. It will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial).

The locals are still fighting to reach the top of the Eastern Conference standings, in which Philadelphia is currently in absolute solitude. However, after beating New York's other team, the Red Bulls, City FC fell just one point behind the leaders and could overtake them on this Matchday.

Inter Miami won an important victory in the past Matchday 21 against Charlotte FC, which allowed them to get closer to the qualifying zone for the round of 16. The Florida team still aspires to be able to be in the postseason, but of course for that they will have to continue on the path of victory, although of course this game will not be easy.

New York City FC vs Inter Miami: Match Information

Date: Saturday, July 23, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York City

Live Stream: FuboTV

New York City FC vs Inter Miami: Time by States in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

New York City FC vs Inter Miami: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Between these two rivals not too many games are recorded. However, in the few that there are, the New York City FC have prevailed as the wide dominators, since the Inter Miami team could never get a point against those from New York. There were four games in total and all of them were victories for those who will be local in this Matchday.

The last game that took place between the two took place on October 30, 2021 for the MLS Matchday 7 of that year. It was of course a 3-1 victory for New York City FC with goals from Nicolas Figal, Valentin Castellano and Talles Magno.

How to watch or live stream New York City FC vs Inter Miami in the US

New York City FC and Inter Miami will play for the Matchday 22 of the MLS this Saturday, July 23 at 7:00 PM (ET). Other options: ESPN+, my33 WBFS TV, YES Network, YES App, Inter Miami App, nycfc.com.

New York City FC vs Inter Miami: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: New York City FC are the favorite with 1.32 odds, while Inter Miami have 7.75. A tie would finish in a 4.80 payout.

BetMGM New York City FC 1.32 Tie 4.80 Inter Miami 7.75

*Odds via BetMGM