New York City Fc will host Inter Miami in what will be the 2022 MLS round of 16.

New York City FC and Inter Miami CF will face against each other for the 2022 MLS round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).

It will be the penultimate of the games in the round of 16. For now, the two qualified directly to the quarterfinals are waiting there: Los Angeles FC and Philadelphia, both leaders of the Western and Eastern Conferences. Also, other teams like the Los Angeles Galaxy; Cincinnati and Austin also have their place.

The last champions, New York City FC, are the main favorites to advance to the quarterfinals, although in this round of 16 there have been surprises, such as the one suffered by the other New York team, the Red Bulls, who lost to Cincinnati. Obviously, the underdogs Inter Miami will also try to give a new surprise by eliminating the last champions.

New York City FC vs Inter Miami: Kick-Off Time

New York City FC will play against Inter Miami for the round of 16 of the 2022 MLS this Monday, October 17 at the Citi Field, New York.

Argentina: 8 PM

Australia: 9 AM (October 18)

Brazil: 8 PM

Canada: 7 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 5 PM

Ecuador: 6 PM

Germany: 1 AM (October 18)

Indonesia: 6 AM (October 18)

Ireland: 12 AM (October 18)

Israel: 2 AM (October 18)

Italy: 1 AM (October 18)

Jamaica: 6 PM

Mexico: 6 PM

Netherlands: 1 AM (October 18)

New Zealand: 11 AM (October 18)

Portugal: 12 AM (October 18)

Serbia: 1 AM (October 18)

Sweden: 1 AM (October 18)

Switzerland: 1 AM (October 18)

Trinidad and Tobago: 7 PM

UK: 12 AM (October 18)

United States: 7 PM (ET)

New York City FC vs Inter Miami: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Brazil: DAZN

Canada: TSN4, TSN App, TVA Sports, TSN.ca

Costa Rica: Star+

Ecuador: Star+

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football

Israel: Sports 2

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: Star+

Netherlands: ESPN 2, ESPN 3, Watch ESPN

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

Sweden: C More Mix, C More Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football

USA: FuboTV (free trial), FOX Sports App, FOX Sports, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1

