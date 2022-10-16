New York City FC and Inter Miami CF will face against each other for the 2022 MLS round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).
It will be the penultimate of the games in the round of 16. For now, the two qualified directly to the quarterfinals are waiting there: Los Angeles FC and Philadelphia, both leaders of the Western and Eastern Conferences. Also, other teams like the Los Angeles Galaxy; Cincinnati and Austin also have their place.
The last champions, New York City FC, are the main favorites to advance to the quarterfinals, although in this round of 16 there have been surprises, such as the one suffered by the other New York team, the Red Bulls, who lost to Cincinnati. Obviously, the underdogs Inter Miami will also try to give a new surprise by eliminating the last champions.
New York City FC vs Inter Miami: Kick-Off Time
New York City FC will play against Inter Miami for the round of 16 of the 2022 MLS this Monday, October 17 at the Citi Field, New York.
Argentina: 8 PM
Australia: 9 AM (October 18)
Brazil: 8 PM
Canada: 7 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 5 PM
Ecuador: 6 PM
Germany: 1 AM (October 18)
Indonesia: 6 AM (October 18)
Ireland: 12 AM (October 18)
Israel: 2 AM (October 18)
Italy: 1 AM (October 18)
Jamaica: 6 PM
Mexico: 6 PM
Netherlands: 1 AM (October 18)
New Zealand: 11 AM (October 18)
Portugal: 12 AM (October 18)
Serbia: 1 AM (October 18)
Sweden: 1 AM (October 18)
Switzerland: 1 AM (October 18)
Trinidad and Tobago: 7 PM
UK: 12 AM (October 18)
United States: 7 PM (ET)
New York City FC vs Inter Miami: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Brazil: DAZN
Canada: TSN4, TSN App, TVA Sports, TSN.ca
Costa Rica: Star+
Ecuador: Star+
Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football
Israel: Sports 2
Italy: DAZN
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Mexico: Star+
Netherlands: ESPN 2, ESPN 3, Watch ESPN
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia
Sweden: C More Mix, C More Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean
United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football
USA: FuboTV (free trial), FOX Sports App, FOX Sports, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1