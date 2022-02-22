New York City FC will play against Santos de Guapiles in a game corresponding to the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 second. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in the United States.

New York City FC and Santos de Guapiles will face each other this Wednesday, February 23 at the Banc of California Stadium in what will be the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League 2022 Round of 16. Here you can find all the information you need to know about the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the US. It will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) in the United States.

With the 2-0 victory as visitors in Costa Rica, New York City FC are the main favorites to win this series of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions league. Even without the first leg being disputed, it was anticipated that the New Yorkers would be superior and they have asserted their favoritism.

On the side of Santos de Guapiles, they know that what they must go looking for is less than a miracle. With the level they showed in the first leg, in which they tried 11 shots, but only 1 of those went on goal (and of course they didn't score) it seems that only a catastrophe would allow them to eliminate New York. They must raise their level a lot if they want to pass the round.

New York City FC vs Santos de Guapiles: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Banc of California Stadium, New York City

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV (free trial)

New York City FC vs Santos de Guapiles: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

New York City FC vs Santos de Guapiles: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The only game between these two rivals in all of history is the one they played last week for the first leg of this round of 16. In fact, it is the first time that Santos de Guapiles have faced an American team, while for New York City FC, is the second time that they play against a Costa Rican rival. The previous time it was against AD San Carlos, winning the two games they played.

How to watch or live stream New York City FC vs Santos de Guapiles in the US

New York City FC and Santos de Guapiles will play the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League 2022 Round of 16 this Wednesday, February 23 at 6:00 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, TUDN USA, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, TUDN.com.

New York City FC vs Santos de Guapiles: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: New York City FC are unsurprisingly the favorite with -165 odds, while Santos de Guapiles have +425. A tie would finish in a +300 payout.

DraftKings New York City FC -165 Tie +300 Santos de Guapiles +425

