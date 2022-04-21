New York City FC and Toronto FC face each other at Yankee Stadium in a match for the Week 3 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

New York City FC will meet with Toronto FC at Yankee Stadium in New York, in Week 8 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here you will find out when and how to watch this Major League Soccer match in the US. For example, if you are in the United States, tune in on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

This is their 22nd encounter in total. At the moment, Toronto FC are the slight favorites in head-to-head games, as they have won eight games, and New York six times, and seven of their encounters have ended in a tie.

On April 2, 2022, the Canadian team won a nail-biting 2-1 decision at BMO Field in Toronto during the 2021 MLS regular season. The first time they meet since then, in the MLS season of 2022, promises to be even more interesting.

New York City FC vs Toronto FC: Date

The 2022 MLS Regular Season Week 8 game between New York City FC and Toronto FC will be played on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Yankee Stadium in New York.

New York City FC vs Toronto FC: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch New York City FC vs Toronto FC in MLS Regular Season 2022

The game to be played between New York City FC and Toronto FC on the Week 8 of the 2022 MLS regular season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the United States. Other options are YES App, YES Network, ESPN+.