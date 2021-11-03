New York Red Bulls and Atlanta United face off today, November 3, at the Red Bull Arena in Week 35 of the 2021 MLS regular season. Here, you will find how to watch the game in the US, the preview, predictions, and odds.

New York Red Bulls and Atlanta United clash today, Nov. 3, at the Red Bull Arena in Week 35 of the 2021 MLS regular season aiming to punch a ticket to the playoffs. The team from NY is in 7th place in the Eastern Conference standings, while the Five Stripes are in sixth place. Here, you will find everything you need to know about this Major League Soccer game, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch it in the US.

The hosts have enjoyed a fantastic run late in the competition to challenge for a place in the Major League Soccer postseason and they're just a few steps away from securing their place in it.

Meanwhile, the visitors have also made their way to the top places in the Eastern Conference after a very slow start under Gabriel Heinze. But Atlanta got in the right direction on time and they can clinch a playoff berth in New Jersey.

New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Red Bull Arena

New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The New York Red Bulls bounced back from a 1-0 defeat to DC United which ended their amazing, eight-game unbeaten run by defeating CF Montreal at home. By winning this match, they'll secure a spot in the playoffs.

Atlanta United, on the other hand, head into this clash hoping to extend their undefeated streak to five matches. They'd clinch a playoff berth by claiming all the points, but if they fail to do so, they can also advance to the postseason if they tie and Montreal lose or tie against Houston Dynamo.

This will be the 12th meeting between these two sides in the MLS. New York have the edge with seven triumphs, while Atlanta have emerged victorious just once, and they drew on three occasions.

New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United: 2021 MLS Regular Season Standings

After 32 rounds of play, the New York Red Bulls sit seventh in the Eastern Conference with 46 points, while Atlanta United stand one place above them with just one more point.

How to watch or live stream New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United in the US

The game to be played between New York Red Bulls and Atlanta United will be broadcast in the US on MLS LIVE on ESPN+, MLS LIVE on DAZN, MSG+, and Bally Sports South.

New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers have already made their predictions for this game. FanDuel has given the New York Red Bulls -135 odds, while Atlanta United have +320, and a draw would result in a +260 payout.

FanDuel New York Red Bulls -135 Tie +260 Atlanta United +320

* Odds via FanDuel