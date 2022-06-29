New York Red Bulls face Atlanta United on Thursday at Red Bull Arena in a match for the Week 18 of the 2022 MLS season. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

New York Red Bulls and Atlanta United will face off at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, in the 18th week of the 2022 MLS regular season on Thursday, June 30, at 8:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Major League Soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US. If you are in the United States, tune in to fuboTV.

This will be their 13th MLS meeting. Interestingly, at the moment, New York Red Bulls are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having triumphed on seven occasions; Atlanta United have celebrated a win on just one occasion, and four games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent duel took place on November 3, 2021, when the game ended in a 0-0 draw in Harrison in the 2021 MLS regular season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, in the 2022 MLS season.

New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United: Match Information

Date: Thursday, June 30, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Red Bull Arena, Harrison

Live Stream: fuboTV

New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United: Storylines

New York Red Bulls have grabbed two wins in their last five MLS fixtures, as well as three losses (LWLWL). Meanwhile, in their last five games, Atlanta United have won only one game. In addition to that, they have suffered two defeats and have drawn twice as well (DDLWL).

Atlanta United currently sit in 10th place on the Eastern Conference table with 19 points in 15 regular-season matches so far. On the other hand, the New York Red Bulls are placed in fourth place on the Eastern Conference table with 26 points won in 17 regular-season games.

These opponents don’t have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to March 6, 2017, and it ended in a plain 1-2 triumph for the Red Bulls away. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see who gets to go home with a win in Week 18.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United in the U.S.

The 2022 MLS Week 18 game between New York Red Bulls and Atlanta United, to be played on Thursday, at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Other options are ESPN+, MSG, Bally Sports Southeast, Red Bulls Radio.

New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of the New York Red Bulls. BetMGM see them as the clear favorites to claim another win this season and they have given them 1.72 odds. The away side Atlanta United, meanwhile, have 4.40 odds to cause an upset this mid-week, while a tie would result in a 3.75 payout.

BetMGM New York Red Bulls 1.72 Tie 3.75 Atlanta United 4.40

* Odds via BetMGM