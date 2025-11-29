Where to watch Inter Miami vs New York City FC live in the USA: 2025 MLS

Inter Miami will play against New York City FC in the 2025 MLS conference finals. With excitement building, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options available in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Inter Miami vs New York City FC live in the USA on Apple TV]

Inter Miami enter this matchup riding the momentum of one of their strongest showings of the 2025 campaign, dominating a top regular-season contender in a statement-making 4–0 performance powered by Lionel Messi’s brilliance.

With a spot in the final now within reach, Miami turn their attention to a daunting hurdle in New York City FC, a squad coming off a stunning knockout of Eastern Conference leader Philadelphia and eager to deliver another shock by halting Messi and his surging crew.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Inter Miami vs New York City FC match be played?

Inter Miami face New York City FC this Saturday, November 29, in the 2025 MLS conference semifinals, with kickoff scheduled for 6:00 PM (ET).

Matt Freese of New York City FC – Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Advertisement

see also FIFA confirms Messi’s Argentina, Ronaldo’s Portugal won’t clash in 2026 World Cup group stage

Inter Miami vs New York City FC: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Inter Miami vs New York City FC in the USA

Tune in to MLS League Pass on Apple TV to catch the 2025 MLS regular season showdown between Inter Miami and New York City FC live in the USA.