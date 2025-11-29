Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi reacts to the win over NYCFC and their qualification for the MLS Cup Final

Inter Miami came into the night riding the momentum of a dominant 5-1 win over New York City FC in the Eastern Conference Final, a result that crowned them conference champions and secured their place in MLS Cup. It was a statement performance from a team that has been in command throughout the postseason, fueled once again by the presence of Lionel Messi.

Messi reacted on his social media accounts after the match, noting that the job was not finished and that the ultimate goal still awaited. “We still have one more step… Eastern Conference champions but we still have the MLS Cup Final ahead,” Messi wrote, keeping the focus on the title match.

It wasn’t Messi’s most prolific outing — and it didn’t need to be. His teammates handled most of the scoring, especially Tadeo Allende, who tied the MLS postseason goalscoring record with a remarkable hat trick on the biggest stage of Inter Miami’s season.

Even without delivering a vintage attacking performance, Messi still contributed with an assist on the goal by Mateo Silvetti. The win also ensured that Inter Miami will host MLS Cup, edging both the Vancouver Whitecaps and San Diego FC on total points (65) earned throughout the season.

The incredible record Messi achieved

With the assist to Silvetti, Lionel Messi reached 405 career assists, moving into sole possession of the all-time record. He had entered the match tied at 404 with Ferenc Puskas before setting a new milestone in Miami’s historic victory.

How the match unfolded

The standout performer of the night was Allende, who scored three of Inter Miami’s five goals. Telasco Segovia and Silvetti added the others. Inter Miami immediately imposed their tempo, jumping to a 2-0 lead within 23 minutes thanks to two strikes from Allende — the first a clean right-footed finish and the second a powerful header off a cross from Jordi Alba that left goalkeeper Matt Freese with no chance.

New York City FC pulled one back in the 37th minute, creating a brief sense that the match could tighten. But Inter Miami responded forcefully after halftime. With Messi’s assist, Silvetti delivered the third, and the hosts closed the night with two late goals to seal the dominant 5-1 result at Chase Stadium.