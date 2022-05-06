New York Red Bulls face Portland Timbers on Saturday at Red Bull Arena in a match for the Week 10 of the 2022 MLS season. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

New York Red Bulls vs Portland Timbers: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022 MLS season in the US

New York Red Bulls come against Portland Timbers at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey, in the 10th week of the 2022 MLS regular season on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 7:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Major League Soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US. If you are in the United States, tune in to fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

This will be their 11th MLS meeting. As expected, New York Red Bulls are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having triumphed five times; Portland Timbers have celebrated a win on two occasions, and the remaining three games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent duel took place on September 19, 2019, when the Red Bulls Metro snatched a comfortable 2-0 win away at Providence Park in Portland in the 2019 MLS regular season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, in the 2022 MLS season.

New York Red Bulls vs Portland Timbers: Match Information

Date: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Red Bull Arena, New Jersey

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the US

New York Red Bulls vs Portland Timbers: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

New York Red Bulls vs Portland Timbers: Storylines

New York Red Bulls have grabbed three victories in their last five MLS fixtures, as well as one defeat and a draw (WLDWW). Meanwhile, in their last five games, Portland Timbers have emerged triumphant only once. In contrast to their opponents, they have suffered two defeats and have drawn twice (LWDDL).

The New York side currently sit in second place on the Eastern Conference table with 17 points in nine regular-season matches so far. On the other hand, the Timbers are placed in 10th place on the Western Conference table with 11 points won in 10 regular-season games.

These opponents don’t have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to June 19, 2011, and it ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw in Portland in the 2011 regular season. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see who gets to go home with a win in Week 10.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free New York Red Bulls vs Portland Timbers in the U.S.

The 2022 MLS Week 10 game between New York Red Bulls and Portland Timbers, to be played on Saturday, at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the United States. Other options are MSG, MSG Plus, ESPN+, Fox 12 Plus.

New York Red Bulls vs Portland Timbers: Predictions And Odds

The odds are in favor of the New York Red Bulls. Caesars see them as the absolute favorites to claim another win this season and they have given them -205 odds. The away side Portland Timbers, meanwhile, have a whopping +600 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in a +320 payout.

Caesars New York Red Bulls -205 Tie +320 Portland Timbers +600

* Odds via Caesars