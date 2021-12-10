Portland Timbers head to the 2021 MLS Cup Final against New York City FC with the ambitious goal of adding the MLS Cup to their trophy cabinet. Here, check out how many times the Timbers have won the MLS Cup.

Portland Timbers and New York City FC will square off at the Providence Park in Portland in the 2021 MLS Cup Final on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 3:00 PM (ET). It's worth mentioning that Portland has never hosted an MLS Cup Final, and finalist New York City FC will be making their first appearance in these games.

This will be their seventh overall meeting. There are no surprises here as Portland Timbers are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on five occasions so far; New York City FC have grabbed a triumph just once to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on August 1, 2020, when the Timbers won comfortably 3-1 away at the Yankee Stadium in New York in the Quarter-Finals of the 2020 MLS Is Back tournament. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time to determine the new MLS Cup champion.

Portland Timbers: Past MLS Cup wins

The Timbers' legacy, which dates back to the original North American Soccer League and has been recognized by the team, celebrated its fifth anniversary as an MLS franchise in 2015, as well as the 40th anniversary of the team's legacy, which dates back to the original North American Soccer League.

In 2015, they qualified for the MLS Playoffs for the second consecutive season in a very competitive Western Conference, finishing in the third position in the Western Conference. Later, they advanced to their first-ever MLS Cup appearance, defeating Columbus Crew 2-1 in the 2015 MLS Cup Final, with Diego Valeri scoring the quickest MLS Cup goal, followed by a header from Rodney Wallace in the first half.

Despite losing a goal to Columbus forward Kei Kamara, the Portland Timbers held on to win their first Major League Soccer title, becoming the first team from the Cascadia rivalry to accomplish so. In 2018, they secured their second MLS Cup Final spot, where they were beaten 2-0 by Atlanta United.