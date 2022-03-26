It's no secret that Georginio Wijnaldum is itching to put an end to his miserable time at Paris Saint-Germain. Now, he is being linked with a return to the Premier League and his former side Newcastle could attempt to add him to their ranks.

As soon as the window opened in January, Newcastle's new owners jumped into the transfer market, signing a number of new players and spending a large amount of money to do so. Now the wealthy Saudi owners aim to break the bank in the upcoming summer transfer windows.

Despite joining Paris Saint-Germain for free from Liverpool in the summer, the Netherlands international has failed to get consistent playing time and display his best form thus far in his debut season in France. He used to be an integral component of Jurgen Klopp's Reds, so it makes logical that top English clubs would be interested in the 31-year-old despite his problems in Ligue 1.

Clubs like Arsenal, Newcastle, and West Ham are all possible suitors for Wijnaldum as he seeks to re-join the Premier League. Interestingly, a return to St. James' Park for the midfielder seems to be on the table, claims English outlet The Sun.

Newcastle-Wijnaldum: Possible reunion?

In addition, English journalist and transfer expert Pete O'Rourke was speaking on Football FanCast about Georginio Wijnaldum's rumored interest in a return to the Magpies and the possibility of landing him this summer.

"It was reported in January that Newcastle were interested in signing Wijnaldum, and the midfielder ultimately elected to remain with PSG and compete in the Champions League. As soon as Wijnaldum arrived at the French club from Liverpool, it's been a frustrating time for the Dutch midfielder, who hasn't had a chance to display his full potential.

"If Mauricio Pochettino leaves and a new manager is brought in at Paris Saint-Germain, all of the players, including Wijnaldum, would have a fresh start, and he may wait to see how things play out before making a final decision", he said.