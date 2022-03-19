Neymar looks very likely to leave Paris Saint-Germain, and the Brazilian could continue his career in the Premier League. Newcastle are reportedly ready to open talks for his arrival at St. James' Park.

It seems that Brazilian forward Neymar could definitely leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer after the current season ends, as the French side looks to offload him at all costs.

Reports in Spain suggest the two sides have already made the decision and that several clubs that would like to see him in their ranks have already been alerted. It is said that the Brazil international is unhappy with the way fans have been treating him, and he thinks that they have no respect for him.

The Brazilian ace and his teammate Lionel Messi were booed by the Parc des Princes crowd when they beat Bordeaux 3-0 in the French Ligue 1 last weekend. Despite a goal from the former Barcelona attacker, the angry PSG fans were not soothed.

Newcastle aim to beat fierce competition for Neymar's signature

Barcelona, Manchester City, and Newcastle are the three clubs that are ready to step up the chase to sign the 29-year-old forward this summer. As per Sky Sports, as well as Catalan publication Sport, the new Premier League powerhouse, the Magpies are searching for a star player who can serve as the face of the club's new era.

Because of his world-record €222 million transfer cost, Neymar is expected to fetch an even higher price. He's also said to be earning approximately €30 million per season. Newcastle are ready to pay more than the Blaugrana and the Citizens and are willing to make the Brazilian their all-time highest-paid player, the reports add.