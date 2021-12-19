The richest club in the world have set their eyes on an Inter veteran forward to join their ranks. In fact, they have already prepared a €30 million offer to secure his services.

Edin Dzeko has had a fantastic season at Inter and has proven to be a great replacement for Romelu Lukaku. The reigning Serie A champions traded the Belgian star striker to Chelsea for €115 million this summer, and Dzeko was bought on a free transfer as a replacement.

The 35-year-old Bosnia captain came to Inter for free after his contract with Roma was terminated, but his side may be tempted to sell the striker for a quick profit, considering the fact that the club is still struggling from a financial point of view.

The representative of Bosnia and Herzegovina has scored eight goals so far this season in Serie A and in the Champions League, he has netted three times so far, helping the Nerazzurri reach the UEFA Champions League Knockout Round for the first time in 10 years.

Newcastle set eyes on Inter star Edin Dzeko

All this was enough to attract the interest of the richest club in the world, Newcastle, who are desperately looking for a new top goalscorer to add to their ranks. The Premier League powerhouse are ready to pay €30 million to Inter Milan, but they would have to offer a big sum to the Black and Blues management.

They would have to convince them to sell one of their best players in the midst of the season, especially when Inter are located on top of the 2021-22 Serie A season table after 18 rounds. Dzeko just joined the Serie A champions this summer on a two-year contract, but taking into account Newcastle's wealth, the Serie A side might cash in on their veteran attacker while he is still at the top of his game.