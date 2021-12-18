Newcastle United are going after an Atletico Madrid star in January. According to reports, the club expect this signing can convince other players to join the team.

Newcastle United are in a delicate situation. With only 10 points so far, the team is in the 19th position of the Premier League standings and in risk of relegation. However, thanks to their new Saudi owners, the club has enough cash to try to make changes in January and save their season.

While the Magpies might desire to sign many players, they could have a hard time convincing them to join the team with relegation being a real possibility. But if they can sign some big names in January, that reluctance might change.

So, Newcastle have their sights on an Atletico Madrid star, whose own situation in the Spanish club hasn’t been entirely good. According to the Daily Mail and Football Insider, they are sure that his signing could have a “domino” effect.

Newcastle negotiating with Atletico Madrid for €22 million star

Newcastle want to get English left-back, Kirian Trippier, which is valued at €22 million euros. The defender has been a target from other Premier League giants, such as Manchester United. While the Spanish giants closed the door for him during the summer, things might have changed now.

According to newspaper Marca, Atletico don't know what to do with Trippier, as the player is currently awaiting his return to action but he has openly admitted that he wants to return to the Premier League.

While the club have been aware of his desire to leave for months, and he was looking for an increase in salary too. So, if Newcastle has an interest in him, he might be willing to take the risk. Although the player is out until next January due to his shoulder injury.