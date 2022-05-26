The wealthiest club in the world, Newcastle are embarking on a major overhaul of the team this summer. As per the recent reports, their first addition of the summer transfer window

Newcastle have managed to overcome the dissicult period for them and fight for another season in the Premier League. Now they are expecting a very busy summer of transfers that would help the club enter the battle for a high position on the battle and a spot in one of the European competitions.

In the last transfer window, Newcastle spent €131 million to strengthen the team in the fight against English top-flight relegation. They brought in Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon, Chris Wood from Burnley, Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid, and Dan Burn from Brighton.

At least six reinforcements are expected at St. James Park. The Saudi owners have also announced a solid budget, and the English media claim that the first reinforcement has already been agreed.

Newcastle to break bank for Lucas Paqueta

According to English outlet The Times, Newcastle, flushed with cash after their mid-table position last season, are poised to make some significant market investments in order to become even more ambitious in the next season.

An extensive bid for Lucas Paqueta, the former Milan forward who scored 11 goals and seven assists last season and has since become a mainstay in Peter Bosz's squad, is being prepared, according to the newspaper. Lyon are preparing a bid of roughly €60 million to persuade them to sell them another midfielder following Bruno Guimaraes.

The 24-year-old Brazilian has played 35 games for Lyon in the French Ligue 1 and nine in the UEFA Europa League, scoring a total of 11 goals and seven assists. As a result of the Magpies' relegation worries, Lyon's No. 10 refused to join the club in January.

An exception to this is that the English club did recruit his ex-teammate Guimares, who has spoken openly about his desire to reconnect with Paqueta and the Brazilians once more. Eddie Howe's side are aiming to convince the midfielder to join them and sent scouts to witness him in action during the 3-2 victory over Nantes in the final matchday.