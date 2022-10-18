Newcastle will host Everton at the St. James' Park for Matchday 12 of the 2022-2023 Premier League. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in your country.

Newcastle will play against Everton at the St. James' Park for Matchday 12 of the 2022-2023 Premier League. Both teams seek a win to continue their journey to the top of the standings. Here, you will find out the game's kick-off time, and how to watch or live stream it in your country.

Newcastle United have an unbeaten streak of 5 games. The last time they lost was to Liverpool by a 2-1 score at Anfield. Since then, the team managed by Eddie Howe recorded 2 wins, and 3 draws. In fact, their last matchday was a 0-0 draw against Manchester United. So, the Magpies could have a good thing going on, as they are 6th at this season's Premier League standings.

On the other side, Everton haven't deal with the lack of goals scored since Richarlison left. In fact, the team managed by Frank Lampard has scored just 8 goals in 10 games so far. This situation has placed them at the 14th position at the 2022-2023 Premier League standings. As well as 8 games lost, which obviously isn't helping the current situation.

Newcastle vs Everton: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:30 PM

Australia: 4:30 AM (Thursday)

Brazil: 3:30 PM

Cameroon: 7:30 PM

Canada: 2:30 PM

Costa Rica: 12:30 PM

Croatia: 8:30 PM

Denmark: 8:30 PM

Ecuador: 1:30 PM

Egypt: 8:30 PM

France: 8:30 PM

Germany: 8:30 PM

Ghana: 6:30 PM

India: 12:00 AM (Thursday)

Indonesia: 1:30 AM (Thursday)

Iran: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 7:30 PM

Israel: 9:30 PM

Italy: 8:30 PM

Jamaica: 1:30 PM

Japan: 3:30 AM (Thursday)

Kenya: 9:30 PM

Malaysia: 2:30 AM (Thursday)

Mexico: 1:30 PM

Morocco: 7:30 PM

Netherlands: 8:30 PM

New Zealand: 7:30 AM (Thursday)

Nigeria: 7:30 PM

Norway: 8:30 PM

Poland: 8:30 PM

Portugal: 7:30 PM

Qatar: 9:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:30 PM

Senegal: 6:30 PM

Serbia: 8:30 PM

Singapore: 2:30 AM (Thursday)

South Africa: 8:30 PM

South Korea: 3:30 AM (Thursday)

Spain: 8:30 PM

Sweden: 8:30 PM

Switzerland: 8:30 PM

Tanzania: 9:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 2:30 PM

Tunisia: 7:30 PM

Uganda: 9:30 PM

UAE: 10:30 PM

UK: 7:30 PM

United States: 2:30 PM

Newcastle vs Everton: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: Star+

Cameroon: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 10 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra

India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: TOD, beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League 4

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports EXTRA 3

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra, TOD

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Serbia: Arena Sport 3 Serbia

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 224 Hub Premier 4

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety

Spain: DAZN

Sweden: V Sport 1, Viaplay Sweden

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra, TOD

Uganda: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

UAE: TOD, beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK: Amazon Prime Video

United States: Peacock