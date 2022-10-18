Newcastle will play against Everton at the St. James' Park for Matchday 12 of the 2022-2023 Premier League. Both teams seek a win to continue their journey to the top of the standings. Here, you will find out the game's kick-off time, and how to watch or live stream it in your country.
Newcastle United have an unbeaten streak of 5 games. The last time they lost was to Liverpool by a 2-1 score at Anfield. Since then, the team managed by Eddie Howe recorded 2 wins, and 3 draws. In fact, their last matchday was a 0-0 draw against Manchester United. So, the Magpies could have a good thing going on, as they are 6th at this season's Premier League standings.
On the other side, Everton haven't deal with the lack of goals scored since Richarlison left. In fact, the team managed by Frank Lampard has scored just 8 goals in 10 games so far. This situation has placed them at the 14th position at the 2022-2023 Premier League standings. As well as 8 games lost, which obviously isn't helping the current situation.
Newcastle vs Everton: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:30 PM
Australia: 4:30 AM (Thursday)
Brazil: 3:30 PM
Cameroon: 7:30 PM
Canada: 2:30 PM
Costa Rica: 12:30 PM
Croatia: 8:30 PM
Denmark: 8:30 PM
Ecuador: 1:30 PM
Egypt: 8:30 PM
France: 8:30 PM
Germany: 8:30 PM
Ghana: 6:30 PM
India: 12:00 AM (Thursday)
Indonesia: 1:30 AM (Thursday)
Iran: 10:00 PM
Ireland: 7:30 PM
Israel: 9:30 PM
Italy: 8:30 PM
Jamaica: 1:30 PM
Japan: 3:30 AM (Thursday)
Kenya: 9:30 PM
Malaysia: 2:30 AM (Thursday)
Mexico: 1:30 PM
Morocco: 7:30 PM
Netherlands: 8:30 PM
New Zealand: 7:30 AM (Thursday)
Nigeria: 7:30 PM
Norway: 8:30 PM
Poland: 8:30 PM
Portugal: 7:30 PM
Qatar: 9:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:30 PM
Senegal: 6:30 PM
Serbia: 8:30 PM
Singapore: 2:30 AM (Thursday)
South Africa: 8:30 PM
South Korea: 3:30 AM (Thursday)
Spain: 8:30 PM
Sweden: 8:30 PM
Switzerland: 8:30 PM
Tanzania: 9:30 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 2:30 PM
Tunisia: 7:30 PM
Uganda: 9:30 PM
UAE: 10:30 PM
UK: 7:30 PM
United States: 2:30 PM
Newcastle vs Everton: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Brazil: Star+
Cameroon: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: Paramount+
Croatia: Arena Sport 10 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: Star+
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra
India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: TOD, beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Malaysia: Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra, TOD
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League 4
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports EXTRA 3
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra, TOD
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Serbia: Arena Sport 3 Serbia
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 224 Hub Premier 4
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety
Spain: DAZN
Sweden: V Sport 1, Viaplay Sweden
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra, TOD
Uganda: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
UAE: TOD, beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
UK: Amazon Prime Video
United States: Peacock