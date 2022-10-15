Newell’s and Boca Juniors will face each other for the Matchday 26 of the 2022 Argentine League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial) and Fanatiz worldwide (except Argentina).
It will be one of the most important duels of this Matchday 26 since the leaders and main candidates for the title, Boca Juniors, who come from a hard-fought victory against Sarmiento de Junin, play. At the moment, they have 1 point more than Racing (although with a game less) and that is why they need the victory to stay at the top of the standings.
Their rivals will be a team that this season has had many ups and downs. They currently have 36 points and are fighting to qualify for the next Copa Sudamericana. At the moment, they are one of the qualified, but they have little difference with Estudiantes and Atletico Tucuman, so they could lose their place if they do not get enough points.
Newell’s vs Boca Juniors: Kick-Off Time
Newell’s will play against Boca Juniors for the Matchday 26 of the 2022 Argentine League this Sunday, October 16 at the Marcelo Alberto Bielsa Stadium in Rosario, Argentina.
Argentina: 3:30 PM
Brazil: 3:30 PM
Canada: 2:30 (EDT)
Costa Rica: 12:30
Croatia: 8:30 PM
Ecuador: 1:30 PM
Israel: 9:30 PM
Jamaica: 1:30 PM
Mexico: 1:30 PM
Portugal: 7:30 PM
Serbia: 8:30 PM
Switzerland: 8:30 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 2:30 PM
United States: 2:30 PM (ET)
Newell’s vs Boca Juniors: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ViX, TNT Sports, Star+
Canada: Fanatiz Canada
Costa Rica: ViX
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN2, ViX
International: Fanatiz International, AFA Play, Onefootball
Israel: Sports 3
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, ViX
Portugal: Sport TV6, Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean
USA: Paramount+ (free trial), TyC Sports International, VIX+