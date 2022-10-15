Newell’s will face Boca Juniors for the Matchday 26 of the 2022 Argentine League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Newell’s and Boca Juniors will face each other for the Matchday 26 of the 2022 Argentine League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial) and Fanatiz worldwide (except Argentina).

It will be one of the most important duels of this Matchday 26 since the leaders and main candidates for the title, Boca Juniors, who come from a hard-fought victory against Sarmiento de Junin, play. At the moment, they have 1 point more than Racing (although with a game less) and that is why they need the victory to stay at the top of the standings.

Their rivals will be a team that this season has had many ups and downs. They currently have 36 points and are fighting to qualify for the next Copa Sudamericana. At the moment, they are one of the qualified, but they have little difference with Estudiantes and Atletico Tucuman, so they could lose their place if they do not get enough points.

Newell’s vs Boca Juniors: Kick-Off Time

Newell’s will play against Boca Juniors for the Matchday 26 of the 2022 Argentine League this Sunday, October 16 at the Marcelo Alberto Bielsa Stadium in Rosario, Argentina.

Argentina: 3:30 PM

Brazil: 3:30 PM

Canada: 2:30 (EDT)

Costa Rica: 12:30

Croatia: 8:30 PM

Ecuador: 1:30 PM

Israel: 9:30 PM

Jamaica: 1:30 PM

Mexico: 1:30 PM

Portugal: 7:30 PM

Serbia: 8:30 PM

Switzerland: 8:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 2:30 PM

United States: 2:30 PM (ET)

Newell’s vs Boca Juniors: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ViX, TNT Sports, Star+

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Costa Rica: ViX

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN2, ViX

International: Fanatiz International, AFA Play, Onefootball

Israel: Sports 3

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, ViX

Portugal: Sport TV6, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

USA: Paramount+ (free trial), TyC Sports International, VIX+

