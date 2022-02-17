River Plate hit the road on Matchday 3 of the Argentine Copa de la Liga Profesional 2022 to take on Newell’s Old Boys at the Marcelo Bielsa. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the US.

River Plate make the trip to Rosario this weekend to face Newell’s Old Boys on Matchday 3 of the Argentine Copa de la Liga Profesional 2022. Here, find out the date and kick-off time. To watch it in the US, tune in to Paramount+ (free trial).

Javier Sanguinetti’s men return home aiming to get back on track after a humiliating 3-0 defeat to Argentinos Juniors last time out. Newell’s will try to strengthen themselves at the Marcelo Bielsa, where they beat Defensa y Justicia on Matchday 1.

However, Marcelo Gallardo’s side heads into this clash on the right foot. El Millonario bounced back from a defeat to Union in the opening weekend by putting four past Patronato on Matchday 2, in which Manchester City signing Julian Alvarez took the spotlight again with a hat-trick.

Newell’s vs. River Plate: Date

Newell’s Old Boys and River Plate will face each other on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Estadio Marcelo Bielsa. Last time they met, El Millonario put four past Newell’s to win 4-1 on Matchday 11 of the 2021 Liga Profesional.

Newell’s vs. River Plate: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Newell’s vs. River Plate in the US

The game to be played between Newell’s Old Boys and River Plate on Matchday 3 of the Copa de la Liga Profesional 2022 will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+ (free trial). Other option: TyC Sports Internacional, PrendeTV, and Fanatiz.