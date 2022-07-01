It is being reported out of France that Neymar and PSG are seriously considering ending their time together and that the Brazilian is looking to head to the Premier League.

Neymar at PSG has been a rollercoaster ride, the 30-year-old has mixed magical displays with inconsistency and injuries during his 5 years at the club. Nonetheless despite two rather disappointing seasons the last two years, Neymar has 100 goals in 144 games at the club.

Neymar has gone on to win 11 domestic titles at PSG but has been pointed out by supporters along with Lionel Messi as the villains for the French club not being able to make the leap to Europe’s elite in the Champions League.

Now according to 90min, Neymar and the brass at PSG are trying to work together to sell the Brazilian despite the fact that Neymar is contracted until 2027. Here are the clubs that are working on a deal to sign Neymar.

Neymar off to the Premier League?

While the PSG executives are not sure about selling Neymar before the World Cup in Qatar, one thing is for certain, that the working relationship between the two parties has hit a wall. PSG has resigned Kylian Mbappe to everyone’s surprise and look to build the team around the French World Cup winner.

According to the 90min report intermediaries have informed four Premier League clubs over Neymar’s availability and they are Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle United. Newcastle had expressed interest in Neymar once the club was taken over by their new ownership, although at the time it was viewed as more of a publicity stunt than full blown offer.

Other clubs outside of the Premier League have been contacted as well such as Bayern Munich, Juventus, and AC Milan. One of the biggest deterrents for clubs outside of the Premier League may be Neymar’s astronomical wages in the range of €43 million annually with bonuses.

Very few teams that are not in the Premier League could pay those wages and upon review of the list it looks doubtful that Chelsea, Manchester City, AC Milan, or Bayern Munich would take Neymar at his salary and how those clubs have been built up.