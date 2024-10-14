Neymar reportedly set for surprising return with Al Hilal after nearly a year away

Trending topics:
Neymar of Al Hilal Club looks on prior to the Saudi Pro League match between Damak and and Al Hilal
© Francois Nel/Getty ImagesNeymar of Al Hilal Club looks on prior to the Saudi Pro League match between Damak and and Al Hilal

By Natalia Lobo

Brazil forward Neymar has stayed away from the pitch since suffering an ACL and meniscus rupture a year ago. While there had been contradicting reports on his recovery, a new report from ESPN says that he is fit to play as soon as next week with his club Al Hilal.

According to what sources told ESPN Brazil, the team in charge of monitoring Neymar’s progress believe he could be able to play for Al Hilal‘s Asian Champions League game at Al Ain on Oct. 21.

However, Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar, who carried out Neymar’s surgery, has to give the approval, according to the report. He is set to travel to Saudi Arabia in the coming days to evaluate the player’s fitness.

Also, coach Jorge Jesus will have the final say. The Brazilian star returned to training on Sept. 29, as he announced on his social media, but immediately Jesus shut down any hope of watching Neymar playing before January.

neymar

Neymar of Brazil reacts after being injured during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Uruguay and Brazil (Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images)

“Neymar has fully recovered from his injury, but he needs intensive physical and fitness training to play matches fully prepared,” Jesus said to the press ahead of Al Hilal’s AFC Champions League match against Al Shorta.

Neymar’s long journey to recovery

Neymar joined the Saudi Pro League side in August 2023 from Paris Saint-Germain but played just five games before his injury. He had to get surgery, and returned to training back in July. However, details of his fitness have been scarce since then.

Neymar wasn’t even registered for the first half of the SPL season, with his spot being taken by Marcos Leonardo, who joined the team in September. Currently, the league allows teams to register up to eight foreign players over the age of 21. His long recovery has fueled rumors of a drift between him and Al Hilal, who pays him $100 million per year.

Meanwhile, Brazil’s Football Confederation is closely monitoring the situation and remains hopeful that Neymar will be ready for the November World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Uruguay.

natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

Natalia is a sports journalist at Bolavip US, where she covers soccer, tennis, and the broader sports world. She also works as an entertainment journalist at Spoiler US, focusing on the film industry, series, reality TV, and celebrity news. With a diverse background that includes reporting on sports, fashion, and culture, she brings a rich and varied perspective to her current roles. Natalia holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media from the Universidad Central of Venezuela (UCV) and has over eight years of experience in digital media. She has previously contributed her bilingual skills in English and Spanish to outlets such as Revista Exclusiva and Cambio16.

