Neymar reportedly set for surprising return with Al Hilal after nearly a year away

After Neymar returned to training with Al Hilal in September, new reports say that the Brazilian star could be ready to play soon with his club.

Brazil forward Neymar has stayed away from the pitch since suffering an ACL and meniscus rupture a year ago. While there had been contradicting reports on his recovery, a new report from ESPN says that he is fit to play as soon as next week with his club Al Hilal.

According to what sources told ESPN Brazil, the team in charge of monitoring Neymar’s progress believe he could be able to play for Al Hilal‘s Asian Champions League game at Al Ain on Oct. 21.

However, Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar, who carried out Neymar’s surgery, has to give the approval, according to the report. He is set to travel to Saudi Arabia in the coming days to evaluate the player’s fitness.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also, coach Jorge Jesus will have the final say. The Brazilian star returned to training on Sept. 29, as he announced on his social media, but immediately Jesus shut down any hope of watching Neymar playing before January.

Neymar of Brazil reacts after being injured during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Uruguay and Brazil (Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images)

Advertisement

“Neymar has fully recovered from his injury, but he needs intensive physical and fitness training to play matches fully prepared,” Jesus said to the press ahead of Al Hilal’s AFC Champions League match against Al Shorta.

Advertisement

see also Al Hilal star Neymar names his favorite candidate to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or award

Neymar’s long journey to recovery

Neymar joined the Saudi Pro League side in August 2023 from Paris Saint-Germain but played just five games before his injury. He had to get surgery, and returned to training back in July. However, details of his fitness have been scarce since then.

Advertisement

Neymar wasn’t even registered for the first half of the SPL season, with his spot being taken by Marcos Leonardo, who joined the team in September. Currently, the league allows teams to register up to eight foreign players over the age of 21. His long recovery has fueled rumors of a drift between him and Al Hilal, who pays him $100 million per year.

see also Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos names the greatest player in soccer history

Meanwhile, Brazil’s Football Confederation is closely monitoring the situation and remains hopeful that Neymar will be ready for the November World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Uruguay.

Advertisement