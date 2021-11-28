Paris Saint-Germain managed to beat Saint-Etienne 3-1 in Matchday 15 of the French Ligue 1. However, it was Neymar who paid the price of the win, having suffered an unusual injury to his left ankle.

Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain have celebrated a 3-1 victory over Saint-Etienne, prevailing in the duel to reach the thirteenth victory in the French league after 15 matchdays. Sergio Ramos has finally got a chance to start from the first minute, marking his debut for Les Parisiens.

However, the guests came across a strong opponent, as they were the ones to take the lead in the match. Denis Buanga took advantage of a Gianluigi Donnarumma mistake, to give the hosts an advantage in the 25th minute. It is what woke up the favorite side, as Marquinhos used Lionel Messi's cross from a free-kick and equalized it just before the break.

After a difficult pressure from the Red-and-Blues, Lionel Messi grabbed another assist this season, successfully locating Angel Di Maria, who was left all alone to eventually give PSG the lead. Mauricio Pochettino's put an end to the match when Marquinhos found the net once again just before the final whistle.

Neymar suffers a terrible injury, leaves the pitch in tears

Sergio Ramos' ultimate Paris Saint-Germain debut had been, however, overshadowed by Neymar's horrific ankle injury. During a terrible landing, Neymar awkwardly injured his ankle, and as a result, he was stretchered off in discomfort. It immediately became clear that could be a bad and serious injury.

It didn't look at all good for the Brazilian, who has already had similar injuries in the past and missed huge parts of the previous seasons consequently. The 29-year-old forward was instantly taken off the field on a stretcher and was replaced by Eric Dina in the 88th minute.

The PSG star, who left the field in tears, was actually the first one to net in the Saint-Etienne clash, but his goal was later disallowed due to an offside. It remains to be seen how much time the Brazilian ace will be away, but according to the initial rumors, it could keep him ruled out for a long time.