The 2021-22 season has not gone according to plan for Paris Saint-Germain, who had high aspirations after an ambitious transfer window. Neymar and Lionel Messi were blamed by most fans, but the Brazilian star suggested that other players are responsible for how the Argentine's campaign went.

A lot has changed for Neymar and Lionel Messi in just one season. While many expected that their reunion at Paris Saint-Germain would make a huge impact, neither of them lived up to the expectations in the 2021-22 season.

The former Barcelona pair struggled to find the chemistry they had at Camp Nou and never looked like their true selves. PSG fans made them the scapegoats for the team's struggles throughout the season, especially after the shocking UEFA Champions League elimination at the hands of eventual champions Real Madrid.

In an interview with Canal Plus, Neymar addressed this situation. Not only he claimed that he wants to stay in Paris despite the transfer rumors, but he also said that some teammates should take responsibility for how Messi's first season in France went.

Neymar 'blames' PSG players for not understanding how Lionel Messi plays

With three more years under contract, Neymar said his desire is to stay at the Parc des Princes to continue winning titles and hopefully bring home the coveted continental trophy. But he also spoke about Messi's adaptation to the French club.

"Leo has spent many years in Barcelona; it is difficult to adapt," Neymar said, per ESPN. "It's hard to change teams and cities. In addition, he does not come alone but with his family. The language is also different. These are a lot of confusing things."

But that wasn't all. Neymar has even suggested that some PSG players should be blamed for Messi's struggles last season, claiming that there are teammates who didn't help the Argentine bring the best out of him.

"There is also the style of play of the team, with players who do not understand the way he plays," Neymar said. "So all that is detrimental. Leo, Kylian and I are players who are always judged on their performances, their statistics, their titles won, on everything. We know our responsibilities, and that's why we always try to do our best."

The 2021-22 season was quite disappointing for PSG, and fans considered that Neymar and Messi deserved to take most of the blame. They were whistled, booed, and criticised by the media. Now they have another season ahead of them to turn this around.