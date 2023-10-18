Lionel Messi and Neymar are very close friends after playing together for many years in clubs such as Barcelona and PSG. That’s why, when it was confirmed the Brazilian star suffered a torn ACL and meniscus on his left knee, the legend of Argentina immediately reached out to him.

Neymar got injured during the first half of the match between Uruguay and Brazil in Montevideo. The player had to be carted off the field and couldn’t finish the crucial game in the World Cup qualifiers.

It’s important to remember that, following the steps of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar had just signed a massive two-year, $200 million contract with Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

A few minutes after the announcement, Lionel Messi went to his official Instagram account and posted a very special message. “Lots of strength @neymarjr.” The story was accompanied by a picture of both players hugging.

Neymar will be out at least eight months after knee injury

The Brazilian Federation confirmed the extent of Neymar’s injury. According to the first medical reports, the rehabilitation process for the player will take at least eight months.

“Neymar underwent clinical and imaging examinations on Wednesday, which confirmed a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and the meniscus of his left knee. The forward will undergo a surgical procedure at a date yet to be defined to correct the injuries.”

Furterhmore, the medical staff of the Brazil’s National Team, under the supervision of Dr. Rodrigo Lasmar, and Al Hilal were in constant contact to make the best decision for Ney. This was the official statement from his club.

“The medical tests Neymar underwent confirmed the Anterior Cruciate Ligament and Meniscus tear injury in his knee. He will be going through surgery and then a treatment program that will be determined later. Return stronger, Neymar.”

Will Neymar retire after another big injury?

Though it’s another massive blow in his career, Neymar is only 31-years old with a promise to fulfill for Brazil. In the last few months, the star has mentioned constantly his wish to hoist the World Cup trophy for his country.

The next edition of the tournament will be played in 2026 with Mexico, Canada and the United States as hosts. If everything goes as planned, Neymar should be ready to play.

However, the big question is the 2024 Copa America which will be played next summer in the United States. Brazil are favorites alongside Argentina, but, the timeline might not be enough for Ney.