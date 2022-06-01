Nicaragua take on Trinidad and Tobago at Estadio Nacional de Fútbol in Managua for the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Nicaragua and Trinidad and Tobago meet in the Group Stage of the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League. This game will take place at Estadio Nacional de Fútbol in Managua. The home team are in a relatively easy group. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+.

Nicaragua have the perfect opportunity to advance quickly in the tournament as they share the group with three underdogs who have no chance of winning games, but overconfidence could play against Nicaragua.

Trinidad and Tobago had a losing record during the 2019-20 season, without wins but with two draws that sank the team to the last spot of the then Group C. Trinidad and Tobago have not won a game since March 25 of this year.

Nicaragua vs Trinidad and Tobago: Date

Nicaragua and Trinidad and Tobago play for the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League on Friday, June 3 at Estadio Nacional de Fútbol in Managua. The home team has a chance to win their first game easily at home, but the visitors are eager and willing to do everything to win or tie this game.

Nicaragua vs Trinidad and Tobago: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Nicaragua vs Trinidad and Tobago at the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League

This game for the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League, Nicaragua and Trinidad and Tobago at the Estadio Nacional de Fútbol in Managua on Friday, June 3, will be broadcast in the US by Paramount+

